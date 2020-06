Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

ANKARA- Reuters

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on June 12, a day after it began restarting such services.

On Twitter, Chief Executive Bilal Ekşi said flights to Chicago and Washington D.C. would resume on June 19, and those to Los Angeles would restart on June 24, with three each week.

In a notice on its website, the airline said it would start a weekly flight to Shanghai from June 19, with two weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Seoul from June 24.

On June 11, it had resumed flights to Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.