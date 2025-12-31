China's factory activity edges up, snapping 8-month slide

China's factory activity edges up, snapping 8-month slide

BEIJING
Chinas factory activity edges up, snapping 8-month slide

China's factory activity ticked up slightly in December, official data showed Wednesday, an unexpected silver lining to cap an otherwise lacklustre end to the year for the world's second-largest economy.

A key measure of industrial health, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index came in at 50.1 this month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

That sits just above the 50-point mark separating contractions from expansions.

The figure had not been positive since March.

December's reading was significantly higher than a Bloomberg forecast based on a survey of economists, which had predicted the figure to hold steady at 49.2.

Additionally, the non-manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in December, NBS data showed, returning to positive territory after an unexpected dip to 49.5 the previous month.

The indicators are encouraging signs for policymakers in Beijing battling persistent headwinds in the domestic economy.

Entrenched consumer caution fueled by a years-long debt crisis in the property sector has weighed on China's growth outlook, spurring calls for leaders to step up support measures.

In a stark indication of China's consumer woes, retail sales grew in November at their slowest pace in nearly three years.

Reversing the decline has become a top priority for leaders and was a key theme at a closely watched political meeting in Beijing this month focused on economic planning.

Authorities announced on Dec. 30 that 62.5 billion yuan ($8.9 billion) in new funds would be directed towards an existing consumer goods trade-in scheme in the new year.

The subsidies designed to encourage spending will apply to certain big-ticket items including refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, automobiles and computers.

edges,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison

CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison

    CHP marks New Year with vigil outside Silivri Prison

  2. Saran calls for congress to ‘protect Fenerbahçe’ from drug row

    Saran calls for congress to ‘protect Fenerbahçe’ from drug row

  3. Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests

    Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests

  4. Greek Cyprus says 'won't block EU-Türkiye ties' during presidency

    Greek Cyprus says 'won't block EU-Türkiye ties' during presidency

  5. Erdoğan says Türkiye to lead search for peace, stability

    Erdoğan says Türkiye to lead search for peace, stability
Recommended
Frozen produce sector aims for $200 mln in exports in 2026

Frozen produce sector aims for $200 mln in exports in 2026
Economists forecast 0.96 percent rise in December inflation

Economists forecast 0.96 percent rise in December inflation
Improved sentiment marks Türkiye’s economic start to 2026

Improved sentiment marks Türkiye’s economic start to 2026
Türkiyes crude steel production up 10 percent in November

Türkiye's crude steel production up 10 percent in November
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albanias capital Tirana

Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albania's capital Tirana
Aselsan signs 225 million euro deal, launches new companies

Aselsan signs 225 million euro deal, launches new companies
China to impose extra 55 pct tariffs on some beef imports

China to impose extra 55 pct tariffs on some beef imports
WORLD Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests

Member of Iranian security forces killed during protests

A member of Iran's security forces was killed during protests that erupted last week, state television reported on Jan. 1 citing a regional official.
ECONOMY Frozen produce sector aims for $200 mln in exports in 2026

Frozen produce sector aims for $200 mln in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s frozen food industry is setting its sights on $200 million in exports of frozen fruits and vegetables in 2026, despite production challenges caused by severe frost this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿