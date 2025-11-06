Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has reached an agreement with GE Aerospace for the procurement of engines, spare engines and engine maintenance services for 75 Boeing airplanes.

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul on late Nov. 5, Turkish Airlines recalled that its board of directors had decided to purchase a total of 75 aircraft from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders for B787-9 and B787-10 models with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034.

“As a result of the tender held for the procurement of engines, spare engines and engine maintenance services for these aircraft, negotiations have been concluded and an agreement has been reached with GE Aerospace,” the carrier said in the statement.

In September, Turkish Airlines announced the purchase of 225 Boeing aircraft, consisting of 75 orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 models, and 150 for the 737-8 and 737-10 MAX models.

The airline also said at that time it finalized negotiations with Boeing for the purchase of 150 737-8 and 737-10 MAX aircraft, including 100 firm and 50 optional orders.

"Subject to the successful conclusion of ongoing discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International, orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will also be placed," it said in a statement in September.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines, said on Nov. 5 that the airline expected to meet with Boeing and CFM in the coming weeks.

“I hope that we are going to finalize there so that we don’t have to go back again and open the Airbus chapter in that part of the fleet,” Bolat told Bloomberg.

In October, Bolat said that Turkish Airlines may turn to Airbus if an agreement on engines cannot be reached.