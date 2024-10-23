Turkish Airlines, Pegasus halt flights to Iran

ANKARA
Turkish Airlines and Pegasus have canceled all flights to Iran until Nov. 1 amid rising concerns over a potential Israeli retaliatory strike after Iran’s recent missile attacks.

Both Turkish carriers suspended operations due to security concerns, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 23.

Israel is reportedly preparing for a significant retaliatory strike in response to Iran's missile assault on Oct. 1, when Tehran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israeli territory.

Last week, two U.S. intelligence documents, reportedly outlining Israel’s plans for retaliation, were leaked and circulated on a Telegram channel. The U.S. government has launched an investigation into the leak, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling the situation “very concerning.”

Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa announced yesterday it will also extend the suspension of flights to Beirut and Tehran well into 2025 due to the ongoing crisis.

According to a statement from the company, flights to Lebanon’s capital Beirut will remain suspended until Feb. 28, 2025, while services to Iran's capital Tehran are canceled through Jan. 31, 2025.

This decision affects all airlines within the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels airlines.

The announcement comes a day after Lufthansa extended its flight ban to Tel Aviv until Nov. 10, with its subsidiary Eurowings suspending flights to the city until Nov. 30.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
