Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus

  • July 08 2021 09:41:00

LEFKOŞA
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for a working visit on July 7.

According to diplomatic sources, he will hold official talks, examine the ongoing North Lefkosa Ring Road in Lefkosa, and restoration works in Bilal Agha Mosque, and meet citizens in Yenierenkoy and Bafra villages besides other engagements.

Oktay met with Prime Minister Ersan Saner upon his arrival to Turkish Cyprus. He is also expected to meet with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar.

 

WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks
