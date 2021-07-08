Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus

LEFKOŞA

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for a working visit on July 7.

According to diplomatic sources, he will hold official talks, examine the ongoing North Lefkosa Ring Road in Lefkosa, and restoration works in Bilal Agha Mosque, and meet citizens in Yenierenkoy and Bafra villages besides other engagements.

Oktay met with Prime Minister Ersan Saner upon his arrival to Turkish Cyprus. He is also expected to meet with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar.