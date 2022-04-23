Turkey’s top diplomat to embark on 7-day South America tour

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will start a seven-day South America tour that includes six states.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry informed that Çavuşoğlu will visit Uruguay, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Venezuela between April 23 and 29.

“During the visits, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed,” the statement read.

Turkey-Brazil fourth High-Level Cooperation Commission and Turkey-Venezuela third Joint Cooperation Commission meetings will also be held during the visit, the ministry added.