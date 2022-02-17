Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA

Turkey’s foreign minister announced on Feb. 16 that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, 54, said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he planned to continue to work from home.

The announcement came a day after Çavuşoğlu returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on an official visit.

Erdoğan, 67, himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week.



“Thankfully, my illness is mild. I will continue to work from home for a while without interrupting (my schedule,)” Çavuşoğlu said.