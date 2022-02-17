Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

  • February 17 2022 09:07:31

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister announced on Feb. 16 that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, 54, said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he planned to continue to work from home.

The announcement came a day after Çavuşoğlu returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on an official visit.

Erdoğan, 67, himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week.

“Thankfully, my illness is mild. I will continue to work from home for a while without interrupting (my schedule,)” Çavuşoğlu said.

WORLD Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens
MOST POPULAR

  1. Top five Turkish canyons listed

    Top five Turkish canyons listed

  2. President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

    President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

  3. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  4. Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

  5. ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

    ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts
Recommended
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9
Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
WORLD Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud
ECONOMY Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Around 79 million vehicles passed through the Eurasia (Avrasya) Tunnel, the first ever road tunnel connecting Europe and Asia underneath the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on Feb. 15.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.