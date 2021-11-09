Turkey's foreign minister meets with Spanish counterpart in Geneva

  • November 09 2021 09:02:00

Turkey's foreign minister met with his Spanish counterpart in Geneva on Nov. 8.

The meeting between Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Jose Manuel Albares took place following the inauguration of the Geneva office of the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), which they attended.

"We discussed preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit to be held in Ankara with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

The top Turkish diplomat also made a speech before the "One Humanity" concert held after the opening of UNAOC’s Geneva Office.

The Alliance of Civilizations initiative, founded 16 years ago under the co-chairmanship of Turkey and Spain, aims to overcome fear and polarization between Muslim countries and Western societies.

