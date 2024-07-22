Türkiye urges international trial for Netanyahu gov't

ANKARA

Türkiye has reiterated its belief that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face trial in international courts, following a social media post by an Israeli official.

"The Israeli foreign minister is trying to hide the crimes being committed by Israel against Palestinians behind a series of lies, slander and disrespect," said a statement issued by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on July 21.

It was a response to an X post made earlier in the day by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. He accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of "providing weapons and money to Hamas terrorist cells to kill Israelis."

"Israel's dirty propaganda activities and psychological operation attempts targeting our country and our president will be fruitless," the statement said.

"The members of the Netanyahu government, who killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza and wanted to start a regional war in order to stay in power, will be tried in international courts and will be held accountable for the crimes they committed."

Türkiye has previously announced its decision to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)