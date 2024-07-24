Türkiye welcomes Palestinian political factions' 'national unity' deal

ANKARA
Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed Palestinian political factions coming together in the Chinese capital Beijing, accepting declaration aimed at achieving national unity.

“We welcome the gathering of Palestinian political factions in Beijing at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and their acceptance of a declaration aimed at achieving national unity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also hailed China’s contributions to the reconciliation process among different Palestinian factions.

“In the current conditions, where Israel's attacks in Gaza persist with full force and incursions intensify in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the importance and urgency of achieving political unity in Palestine have escalated."

The statement expressed Ankara’s expectation on the implementation of the steps outlined in the declaration adopted in Beijing.

Türkiye expects the longstanding efforts aimed at achieving political unity in Palestine to yield positive results “as soon as possible,” the statement added.

