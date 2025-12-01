Turkish, Iranian FM's vow to ramp up trade, security ties

TEHRAN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Sunday for stronger cooperation with Iran on trade, energy and regional security, wrapping up a working visit to the capital with vows to streamline borders and tackle migration head-on.

Speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi at a joint press conference, Fidan stressed that trade and energy remain top priorities.

"We saw again today there is much more to be done," he said, pointing to the neighbors' deep-rooted coordination.

The two sides pledged to enhance border efficiency, open more gates and fast-track logistics projects.

With large populations and strong ties already driving solid trade volumes, Fidan noted room for sharper focus.

This marked his fourth trip to Tehran as foreign minister.Irregular migration, especially flows from Afghanistan, topped the agenda too.

"We aim to tackle this issue together with Iran," Fidan said, urging hands-on regional teamwork.

He gave a nod to Tehran's plans for a new consulate in the eastern Turkish province of Van, promising to join the opening if Araghchi attends.

The ministers greenlit the ninth Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council at the presidential level, aiming to convene it soon.

On flashpoints, they aligned sharply: Both see Israel as the Middle East's biggest stability risk, from the Gaza crisis and Lebanon clashes to Syria strains and wider expansionist moves.

"The international community must fulfill its responsibilities," Fidan pressed.

Ankara renewed its backing for Tehran's nuclear talks, pushing to scrap what Fidan called "unrighteous" sanctions.

"Iran must resolve its issues on the basis of international law," he added.

Fidan also restated Türkiye's drive to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on X that Fidan had sat down with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He also held talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly.