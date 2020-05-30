Turkey will not allow uncertainty in Libya: VP Oktay

  • May 30 2020 09:41:19

Turkey will not allow uncertainty in Libya: VP Oktay

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will not allow uncertainty in Libya: VP Oktay

Turkey will not allow any uncertainty in Libya, said Vice President Fuat Oktay on May 29, and voiced full support for Libya's legitimate government.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of Atlantic Council and Turkish Heritage Organization, Oktay stressed that illegal forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar should recognize Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj's government.

"Any uncertainty within the region costs Turkey and Turkish people," Oktay said, citing the Syrian civil war, which he said pushed nearly four million refugees into Turkey.

Ankara wants nothing but a stable neighbor since the beginning of war in 2011, he said and added Turkey desires the same for Libya.

"Turkey is standing behind the legitimacy," he added.

"We have no other way to help," said Oktay after Libya's government asked for support, while some countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France, back Haftar forces.

The vice president said Turkey and Libya also share common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region, so Ankara will "make sure the legitimate government cannot be threatened by any dictator or any terrorist like Haftar."

"We will be there no matter what the outcomes. So we are decisive on that," he said. "President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan made it very open to the rest of the world and we hope that EU, U.S. and other including Russia will understand
that."

Libya’s internationally recognized government, also known as the Government of National Accord, has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations,

including the Al-Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.  Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.


MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  2. Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

    Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

  3. Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

    Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
Recommended
Racism still big threat in Germany: Turkish envoy

Racism still big threat in Germany: Turkish envoy
Need for regional cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic: Op-ed

Need for regional cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic: Op-ed
Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey
Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone

Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone
Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash

Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash
Turkish aid agency distributes food in Ghana

Turkish aid agency distributes food in Ghana
WORLD SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA- a historic first for a private company- but more stormy weather threatened more delays.
ECONOMY Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Turkey's first drillship, Fatih, set sail from Istanbul’s Haydarpaşa Port for a drilling mission in the Black Sea, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on May 29.
SPORTS Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish basketball player İnci Güçlü inked a two-year contract with Barcelona’s women's basketball team.