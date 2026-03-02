Türkiye to establish first search-and-rescue logistics base in Kayseri

KAYSERİ

Türkiye’s first national and international search-and-rescue logistics base is set to be established in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, in a move aimed at significantly strengthening the country’s disaster response capacity.

In a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, authorities announced that the former terminal building allocated to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and will be transformed into a comprehensive logistics hub.

The facility will serve as a strategic center where search-and-rescue teams, emergency shelter units, critical equipment and humanitarian aid supplies will be pre-positioned and ready for immediate deployment in the event of disasters both in Türkiye and abroad.

Officials said the project has reached its final phase. Once operational, the base is expected to dramatically reduce response times. “With this vital investment, dispatch operations will begin within 15 minutes of a disaster, and aircraft will be airborne by the 30th minute,” the statement noted.

Kayseri’s dual-use airport — where military and civil aviation operate jointly — was cited as a key factor in selecting the location. The presence of military cargo aircraft and an existing AFAD Regional Directorate in the city further enhances the strategic importance of the site.

Equipped with modern storage facilities, fully prepared expert teams and comprehensive technical infrastructure, the logistics base is designed to function as a rapid-response platform capable of mobilizing large-scale assistance at short notice.

Authorities stressed that while disasters, whether earthquakes, floods or other emergencies, remain an unavoidable global reality, effective planning and preparedness can significantly minimize loss of life and property.

The new hub is intended to embody that principle by ensuring swift coordination and delivery of aid.

Reaffirming its commitment to an integrated disaster management strategy, the ministry emphasized that it continues to prepare the country for all types of emergencies of “Türkiye’s Collective Strength in Disasters.”

Through enhanced coordination among public institutions and sustained investment in response capacity, officials said, the country aims to further consolidate its resilience against future crises.