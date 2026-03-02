Endangered native sheep breed preserved at Konya research institute

KONYA

A government research institute in the central province of Konya is preserving and regenerating an endangered native sheep breed unique to the Taurus Mountains, after years of decline caused by changing breeder preferences and uncontrolled crossbreeding with imported breeds.

At the Bahri Dağdaş International Agricultural Research Institute, scientists are carrying out a long-term genetic conservation program for the Güney Karaman sheep, a hardy local breed native to the Taurus Mountains.

The work is part of the national animal genetic resources conservation project, which aims to protect Türkiye’s indigenous livestock breeds as part of the country’s biological and cultural heritage.

According to Dr. Tülay Canatan, head of the institute’s small ruminant breeding department, the Güney Karaman sheep was close to extinction by the early 2000s.

“In field surveys conducted in 2001, only five pure animals could be found in the foothills of the Taurus Mountains,” she said. “Those animals formed the foundation of our conservation herd. Today, we have around 100 sheep, both male and female — all purebred.”

The breed is known for its fat tail, strong maternal instincts, high-quality meat and exceptional resilience.

It is well adapted to mountainous, arid environments and is traditionally associated with nomadic and semi-nomadic herders.

Researchers closely monitor pedigree records, productivity traits and physical characteristics to maintain genetic purity.

Controlled breeding practices are used to prevent inbreeding, including paternity testing and carefully planned mating.

“We ensure that rams are only bred with unrelated ewes,” Canatan explained. “When inbreeding increases, genetic quality declines. By preventing this, we secure the long-term genetic progress of the flock.”

Semen from selected animals is also stored in a gene bank, providing a safeguard that would allow the breed to be regenerated in the future if needed.

Experts say the Güney Karaman sheep carries strong disease resistance, including against illnesses that can severely affect high-yield commercial breeds.

This makes it strategically important as climate change, drought and emerging animal diseases increasingly threaten global livestock production.

“This is an ancient Anatolian breed, perfectly adapted to its environment,” Canatan said. “It can survive on sparse vegetation, even grazing between rocks. Once the population increases further, we plan to reintroduce these animals to local breeders.”

She added that many traditional herders now regret losing the breed through crossbreeding in the past.