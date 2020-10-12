Turkey welcomes presidential election in Tajikistan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has welcomed Oct. 11's presidential election in Tajikistan in which veteran leader Emomali Rahmon won his fifth term.

“We wish that the results of the presidential election on 11 October 2020 will be auspicious for friendly Tajikistan,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Oct. 12.

“We are pleased that the elections were held successfully in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere."

Relations between Turkey and Tajikistan will further develop in all fields through joint endeavors, the statement added.

The 68-year-old, who is running the Persian-speaking nation of 9.5 million people since 1992, won 90.92% of the votes.

Tajikistan elects a president for a 7-year term. The previous election was held in 2013, also won by Rahmon.