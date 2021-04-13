Turkey wants Russia-Ukraine tension to end peacefully: Minister

ANKARA

Turkey is in favor of ending the tension between Russia and Ukraine peacefully by respecting territorial integrity, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on April 13.

“As we have always said, we are in favor of a peaceful end of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the territorial integrity within the framework of international law,” Akar said while addressing commanders via video link, according to a statement made by the ministry.

Indicating that they have been following the developments in Ukraine closely, Akar said Ukraine was Turkey’s strategic ally.

“We are closely concerned with their future. As a state, we made our declarations regarding their security, living in peace and territorial integrity. We said we did not recognize the occupation of Crimea. We said we are closely concerned with the existence of the Crimean Tatars there and their future,” he stated.

Therefore, Turkey is providing all support for negotiations of both sides and to establish a dialogue and solve this issue by peaceful means as soon as possible, the minister noted.

Ukraine accuses Russia of a “systemic aggravation” of the security situation in Donbas and Crimea.

Ukraine, Western countries and NATO blame Russia for sending troops and heavy weapons to prop up its proxies in Donbas who seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia says it only provides political and humanitarian support to separatist fighters in what it casts as an internal conflict.