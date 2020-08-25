Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

  • August 25 2020 21:01:00

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

ANKARA
Turkey wants no pre-conditions, honest EU mediation for talks with Greece

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Aug. 25 that Greece must abandon its “maximalist approach” and pre-conditions for dialogue to begin over disputed offshore Mediterranean resources, adding Ankara expects the EU to act as an “honest and objective” mediator.

“We are open to talks without pre-conditions,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Ankara.

“But, when one side starts imposing pre-conditions, then there are many things we will put forth too. Before anything, Greece needs to abandon its maximalist approach,” he added.

Çavışoğlu also warned Greece against taking missteps in the eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkey is ready to do “whatever is necessary” to protect its legitimate interests in the region.

He also urged Greece to not to “put itself at risk” by rising to the bait of “some countries” in the eastern Mediterranean.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that the recent escalation in tensions in the eastern Mediterranean is due to the approach of Greece and Greek Cypriot administration, not Turkey's.

During the news conference, Maas also underlined that escalation in the eastern Mediterranean helps neither the EU, nor Turkey, nor Greece. He said that Germany and Turkey told him that they did not want to settle their dispute over the eastern Mediterranean with military means.

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

“I hear from all sides that the readiness to dialogue exists and that is why we regard it as achievable,” said Maas at the news conference with Çavuşoğlu.

“I remain convinced that if both sides start direct talks with honest intentions we can find a solution that can be acceptable to both sides,” he said.

Maas also said that ties between the European Union and Turkey were at a crossroads and it would be clear by the end of the year where relations were heading.

This week Turkey and later Greece sent out conflicting alerts on energy exploration and military exercises in the Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey’s current energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fair sharing of these resources will be win-win for all sides, Turkish officials say.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  3. Ministry flags 10 unique archaeological works

    Ministry flags 10 unique archaeological works

  4. Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul

    Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul

  5. Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

    Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean
Recommended
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean
Turkey extends surveys amid efforts for talks

Turkey extends surveys amid efforts for talks
Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan
German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension
Turkeys maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France
WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

The Turkish Grand Prix will be run on Nov. 15 at Istanbul Park circuit.