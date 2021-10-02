Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med

  • October 02 2021 16:14:00

Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med

ANKARA
Turkey vows to resolutely protect its own, Turkish Cyprus rights in E Med

Turkey will resolutely continue to protect its own and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 2. 

Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are engaged in “unilateral and provocative activities” that threaten regional peace and stability, the ministry said in a statement.

“The main cause of the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years has been Greece’s and the Greek Cypriot administration’s maximalist maritime jurisdiction area claims and unilateral acts that ignore Turkey's and the TRNC’s rights and interests,” read the statement.

The ministry condemned Greece’s recent attempts to violate the continental shelf and the Greek Cypriot administration’s planned move to launch research activity on Oct. 3 with an Italian-owned and Maltese-flagged ship.

The Greek Cypriot administration also plans to commence a new drilling operation in the south of the island in November, the statement said, adding that these actions breach TRNC’s rights and violate Turkey’s continental shelf.

“All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, both on the ground and at the table,” the ministry asserted.

“Also, it is being brought to the attention of third countries that they should not be part of these unilateral acts.”

The ministry pointed out that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the European Union to convene an “inclusive conference” on the Eastern Mediterranean last year.

The TRNC also made a detailed proposal to the Greek Cypriot side in July 2019 regarding hydrocarbon resources, it added.

“Despite the fact that all these proposals are on the table, Greece and the Greek Cypriot have been attempting to engage in unilateral and provocative activities in recent months by increasing the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean,” read the statement.

Greek Cyprus, Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM

Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

    Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

  3. Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  5. Ongoing rehabilitation works at Assos ancient port cause uproar

    Ongoing rehabilitation works at Assos ancient port cause uproar
Recommended
Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM

Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM
Egypt cites progress in relations with Turkey

Egypt cites progress in relations with Turkey
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation
Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson
Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions

'Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions'
Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance
WORLD Battle for abortion rights hits America’s streets Saturday

Battle for abortion rights hits America’s streets Saturday

The abortion rights battle takes to the streets across America on Oct. 2, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women’s March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies.
ECONOMY New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 