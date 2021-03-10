Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

  • March 10 2021 16:04:00

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 10 reacted to a stamp planned to be issued by the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on the occasion of the visit of the spiritual leader of the Catholics, Pope Francis, to Iraq.

“It is seen that among the commemorative stamps that are expected to be printed by the KRG on the occasion of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq, there is also a stamp depicting a map including some provinces in our country,” the ministry said in a written statement.

“Some presumptuous KRG leaders attempt to use this visit to reveal their crude dreams for the territorial integrity of Iraq’s neighboring countries,” said the ministry.

How such “insidious” ambitions result in frustration will be remembered best by the KRG authorities, noted the ministry, referring to the independence referendum of the northern Iraqi administration in 2017.

Turkey expects the KRG authorities to make a clear statement as soon as possible for the immediate correction of this “grave mistake,” it added.

