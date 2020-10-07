Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his British counterpart Ben Wallace met in Istanbul on Oct. 6.

Akar welcomed Wallace with a military ceremony, and the duo later held a bilateral meeting. They also chaired a meeting between delegations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting attended by Turkey's Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal and Deputy National Defense Minister Muhsin Dere, the delegations exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues.