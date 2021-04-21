Turkey to establish Egypt friendship group: Lawmaker

  • April 21 2021 09:09:00

Turkey to establish Egypt friendship group: Lawmaker

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to establish Egypt friendship group: Lawmaker

Turkey's ruling AKP will propose the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, a senior party lawmaker said on April 20.

"As the AKP group, we're going to submit our proposal on establishing a friendship group between the Republic of Turkey and Egypt to the speaker's office today," Bülent Turan, the deputy chairman of the party's parliamentary group, told reporters in parliament.

Turan announced that parliament would also establish a friendship group between Turkey and Libya, adding that they would submit their proposal on the group also Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters in parliament, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said the groups would help Turkey's relations with Egypt and Libya.

"I welcome the steps taken for the establishment of the friendship groups. Hopefully, they'll be very beneficial," Şentop said.

Turkey and Egypt have recently released statements on bilateral ties, suggesting an expected restoration in relations after more than seven years of political estrangement.

The two countries exchanged positive signals on establishing contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages
MOST POPULAR

  1. What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

    What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

  2. Vaccine reduces severe virus cases, finds study

    Vaccine reduces severe virus cases, finds study

  3. Child population in Turkey continues to shrink, survey shows

    Child population in Turkey continues to shrink, survey shows

  4. Turkey appoints family, labor, trade ministers

    Turkey appoints family, labor, trade ministers

  5. Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study

    Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study
Recommended
Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea
Turkey summons Swedish envoy for meeting terrorists

Turkey summons Swedish envoy 'for meeting terrorists'
Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul postponed, says FM Çavuşoğlu

Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul postponed, says FM Çavuşoğlu

Tanju Bilgiç re-appointed as Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tanju Bilgiç re-appointed as Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus

Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus
Top Greek diplomats remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson

Top Greek diplomat's remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson
WORLD India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India’s brutal new COVID outbreak set records on April 21 with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi ran perilously low on oxygen.
ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

The Turkish Competition Authority has concluded a preliminary inquiry into practices of 32 prominent firms, mostly operating in delivery and food sectors, that allegedly act together to keep wages lower, according to a statement released on April 19.
SPORTS Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League appeared dead in the water on April 21 after all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and threats from football authorities.