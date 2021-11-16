Turkey to continue supporting Lebanon's economic stability: FM

BEIRUT

Turkey will continue its steadfast support for Lebanon's economic stability, the nation's foreign minister said on a visit to the capital Beirut on Nov. 15.

Paying an official visit to Lebanon to meet with the new government, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that his first talks in the country were with Amin Salam, the economy and trade minister.

"Our support to the economic stability of Lebanon will continue," he added.

After talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Çavuşoğlu is also scheduled to be received by the country's president, parliament speaker, and prime minister to discuss steps to enhance Ankara's relations with Beirut, along with regional and international developments, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was announced 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the August 2020 horrific blast at the Port of Beirut.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges including a currency devaluation against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.