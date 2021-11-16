Turkey to continue supporting Lebanon's economic stability: FM

  • November 16 2021 09:09:00

Turkey to continue supporting Lebanon's economic stability: FM

BEIRUT
Turkey to continue supporting Lebanons economic stability: FM

Turkey will continue its steadfast support for Lebanon's economic stability, the nation's foreign minister said on a visit to the capital Beirut on Nov. 15.

Paying an official visit to Lebanon to meet with the new government, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that his first talks in the country were with Amin Salam, the economy and trade minister.

"Our support to the economic stability of Lebanon will continue," he added.

After talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Çavuşoğlu is also scheduled to be received by the country's president, parliament speaker, and prime minister to discuss steps to enhance Ankara's relations with Beirut, along with regional and international developments, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was announced 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the August 2020 horrific blast at the Port of Beirut.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges including a currency devaluation against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.

ECONOMY Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

    Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

  2. World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

    World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

  3. Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

    Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

  4. Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

    Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

  5. Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

    Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges
Recommended
‘Proclamation of Northern Cyprus result of Greek refusal of sovereign equality’

‘Proclamation of Northern Cyprus result of Greek refusal of sovereign equality’
Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues
Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming
Unilateral sanctions against Iran should be lifted: Turkish FM

Unilateral sanctions against Iran should be lifted: Turkish FM
Turkey to continue sending humanitarian aid to Rohingya: Envoy

Turkey to continue sending humanitarian aid to Rohingya: Envoy
New coalition govt in Turkish Cyprus wins vote of confidence

New coalition gov't in Turkish Cyprus wins vote of confidence
WORLD Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon expressed defiance on Nov. 15 after surrendering to the FBI to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault.

ECONOMY Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Strong public finance will continue to be an important pillar of macroeconomic stability in Turkey, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey heads to Montenegro on Nov. 16 night knowing that a victory would be enough for it to secure a top-two finish in its 2022 World Cup qualification group.