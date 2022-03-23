Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

  • March 23 2022 11:59:33

Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

Turkey is taking all the measures against the mines allegedly drifting towards the Turkish coasts and straits, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

“I hope they will destroy themselves without an accident, or we will see and destroy them with our anti-mine ships,” Akar said.

The ministry examines and coordinates the incoming information about the mines and observes the region by planes, helicopters, UAVs and frigates, Akar was quoted as saying on March 23.

Russia’s main intelligence agency on March 21 said several hundred mines had drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports. “After the start of the Russian special military operation, Ukrainian naval forces had deployed barriers of mines around the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny,” the FSB security service said. The cables were cut due to storms, and some of them were floating freely in the western Black Sea, pushed along by wind and the currents, it added.

Ukraine, however, dismissed the claim, saying that it was disinformation aimed at closing off parts of the sea.

Russia, Ukraine advises keeping Turkish aircraft in position

The minister said the two A-400M Turkish aircraft, which arrived in Ukraine the day the war began to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate Turkish citizens but stranded at the airport, is still at their place with no harm according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia also informed Turkey that they are observing the aircraft, Akar said, adding, “However, both sides say it would be appropriate for the aircraft to remain in their current position due to various safety concerns. Hopefully, we will bring our planes to our country as soon as possible.”

The minister also criticized Turkey’s NATO partners that are imposing an embargo on Ankara in the field of the defense industry.

“We are in a period when our friends and those we know as allies impose restrictions on implicit or explicit export licenses,” Akar stated.

The minister underlined that Turkey had never been a burden to NATO, on the contrary, as a burden-bearing state, Ankara has made every effort to fulfill the mission of alliance in general” by making every kind of sacrifice and contribution” as much as it can.

TURKEY Erdoğan to attend NATO summit amid Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan to attend NATO summit amid Russia-Ukraine war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

    Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  5. Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

    Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister
Recommended
Turkey slams EU for non-visionary ‘Strategic Compass’

Turkey slams EU for non-visionary ‘Strategic Compass’
Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister
Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations
Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges
Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea
Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism

Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism
WORLD Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs on Mar. 22 night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.