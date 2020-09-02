Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  • September 02 2020 09:05:00

Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

The U.S. decision to partially lift an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriots, poisoning hopes for peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, is incompatible with the spirit of alliance, Turkey said late on Sept. 1. 

The decision announced earlier in the day ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the island, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

It will definitely hurt efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, it added.

The ministry stressed that at a time of ongoing efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the U.S. making such a decision is incompatible with the spirit of alliance.

"We expect the U.S. to reconsider its decision and support existing efforts to establish peace and stability in the region," it said.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay also slammed the U.S. move.

“We as Turkey will continue to take steps to guarantee peace and prosperity against this kind of approach which will increase the risk of conflict in the region,” Oktay wrote.

Turkey, as a guarantor country for Cyprus, will resolutely take the necessary steps to guarantee the security of Turkish Cypriots in accordance with its legal and historical responsibility, the ministry highlighted.

Following the forcible 1963 division of the island of Cyprus by the Greek Cypriots, the Turkish Cypriots suffered under a campaign of ethnic violence.

In 1974, following a coup aimed at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded.

For many decades, there were talks to resolve the dispute, all of which ended in failure. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries- Turkey, Greece and the U.K.- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

In 2004, the plan of then-U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan for a solution was accepted by the Turkish Cypriots but rejected by the Greek Cypriots in referendums held on both sides of the island.

In a recent report, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "new ideas" may be needed for settling the issue of the island.

Turkish Cyprus slams US 

Meanwhile, top officials of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also slammed U.S. arms embargo decision. 

Speaking to U.S. ambassador to Greek Cyprus Judith Gail Garber by phone, TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı said the decision "was not a step in the right direction," according to a statement from the presidential office.

In the phone conversation initiated by Garber, Akıncı stressed that the decision would not encourage the Greek side to reach a comprehensive solution in Cyprus and would not serve peace, but on the contrary would help the Greek
side stay away from the negotiation table.

Akıncı underlined that it is necessary not to contribute to armament efforts in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean but to facilitate dialogue and reconciliation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

    Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

  3. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

  4. Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

    Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

  5. Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  

    Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  
Recommended
Turkey, Libya stress military, security cooperation

Turkey, Libya stress military, security cooperation
Turkey lashes out at Austria over spying allegations

Turkey lashes out at Austria over spying allegations

Turkish, Russian delegations discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, Russian delegations discuss Libya, Syria

Lavrov praises Russia-Turkey patrols in Syria

Lavrov praises Russia-Turkey patrols in Syria
Ankara welcomes Pope Francis call for dialogue in East Med

Ankara welcomes Pope Francis' call for dialogue in East Med

Main opposition CHP warns EU over Greek designs

Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'
WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, union agree to slash wages

Turkish Airlines, union agree to slash wages

Turkish Airlines will sharply cut wages of its crews and groundstaff but will avoid layoffs under a union-agreed deal as it seeks to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hava-İş union has announced.
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.