Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Serbia

  • July 04 2020 11:37:24

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish military plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies for Serbia left the capital Ankara on July 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An A-400M military plane departed from the Etimesgut Military Airport to carry the equipment including ventilators, masks, overalls, and safety goggles.

The first set of supplies was sent on June 12.

There are over 15,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths in

Serbia, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 525,400 people worldwide, with infections surpassing 11 million and recoveries over 5.88 million.

