  • February 11 2020 10:06:37

ANKARA
Turkey says advises against Mongolia travel over coronavirus

Turkey on Feb. 10 raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to visit Mongolia.

 

The foreign ministry said in a statement that owing to the close ties and travel between China and Mongolia, the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in Mongolia is high.

The ministry stressed that the resources of Mongolia’s health institutions and organizations are limited and warned people to reconsider their travel plans.

The ministry added that many social activities, including some restaurants, cinema, theatre, and entertainment centers, have already been restricted by the Mongolian government to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

The virus has been a major concern on the world stage since its outbreak in Wuhan, China last December.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, the virus has caused 910 deaths and infected 40,484 people across 25 countries. France has reported 11 cases of the virus but no fatalities.

The WHO has already declared the coronavirus a global health emergency and will convene a global research and innovation forum of world scientists in Geneva on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 in response to the epidemic.

