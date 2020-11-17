Turkey, Russia continue work for Karabakh peace monitoring: Defense minister

  • November 17 2020 16:38:00

Turkey, Russia continue work for Karabakh peace monitoring: Defense minister

ANKARA
Turkey, Russia continue work for Karabakh peace monitoring: Defense minister

The talks continue between Turkey and Russia for the creation of a joint center to monitor a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after an agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Defense Minister Hulusi Akara said on Nov. 17.

Recalling that a memorandum of understanding is signed between Ankara and Moscow with regards to Nagorno-Karabakh, Akar said the deal was just the framework, and the details were supposed to be filled. “A broad technical committee came from Russia. Talks were held, mutual work is continuing.”

His remarks came during a video conference meeting with the commanders. Akar also reacted against the Armenians burning houses in Nagorno-Karabakh as they retreat from the occupied lands.

Russian delegation arrived in Ankara early Nov. 13 and held meetings with their Turkish counterparts first at the Foreign Ministry and then at the Defense Ministry.

Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a joint mission to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in line with the Nov. 9 agreement between the two rival countries.

As a result of a six-week armed conflict, Armenia accepted the defeat and promised to withdraw from the Azerbaijani territories it has been occupying since the early 1990s. Russia has brokered the deal and will play a crucial role in Nagorno-Karabakh with the deployment of a 2,000-strong peacekeeping force.

Article 5 of the deal stipulates the need to observe the ceasefire, which will be carried out by Turkish and Russian forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

  2. Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour

  3. Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

    Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

  4. ‘City of Gladiators’ in Turkey’s Aegean draws foreign tourists

    ‘City of Gladiators’ in Turkey’s Aegean draws foreign tourists

  5. Residents try to find out what stray dog looking at

    Residents try to find out what stray dog looking at
Recommended
Vaccine scientists to join UNGA session on COVID-19

Vaccine scientists to join UNGA session on COVID-19
Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour

Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour
Erdoğan calls on Greek Cypriots to apply to a panel to claim their properties in Varosha

Erdoğan calls on Greek Cypriots to apply to a panel to claim their properties in Varosha
Ethiopia explains legal measures in Tigray to Turkey

Ethiopia explains legal measures in Tigray to Turkey
EU dares to reject Turkish Cypriots’ free will for two-state solution reflected in election results: Ministry

EU dares to reject Turkish Cypriots’ free will for two-state solution reflected in election results: Ministry
Turkey slams Israel’s decision allowing new settlements

Turkey slams Israel’s decision allowing new settlements
WORLD Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

Athens made a request to the U.S. to buy two dozen F-35 fighter jets through a letter it sent on Nov. 6, Greek media has reported.
ECONOMY Turkey grants Akkuyus 3rd unit construction license

Turkey grants Akkuyu's 3rd unit construction license

A construction license has been granted for the third unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), according to Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry on Nov. 17. 
SPORTS Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary

Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary

Turkey’s future in the UEFA Nations League hangs on the results of the final games in its group on Nov. 18, as it visits Hungary and Serbia hosts Russia.