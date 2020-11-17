Turkey, Russia continue work for Karabakh peace monitoring: Defense minister

ANKARA

The talks continue between Turkey and Russia for the creation of a joint center to monitor a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after an agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Defense Minister Hulusi Akara said on Nov. 17.

Recalling that a memorandum of understanding is signed between Ankara and Moscow with regards to Nagorno-Karabakh, Akar said the deal was just the framework, and the details were supposed to be filled. “A broad technical committee came from Russia. Talks were held, mutual work is continuing.”

His remarks came during a video conference meeting with the commanders. Akar also reacted against the Armenians burning houses in Nagorno-Karabakh as they retreat from the occupied lands.

Russian delegation arrived in Ankara early Nov. 13 and held meetings with their Turkish counterparts first at the Foreign Ministry and then at the Defense Ministry.

Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a joint mission to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in line with the Nov. 9 agreement between the two rival countries.

As a result of a six-week armed conflict, Armenia accepted the defeat and promised to withdraw from the Azerbaijani territories it has been occupying since the early 1990s. Russia has brokered the deal and will play a crucial role in Nagorno-Karabakh with the deployment of a 2,000-strong peacekeeping force.

Article 5 of the deal stipulates the need to observe the ceasefire, which will be carried out by Turkish and Russian forces.