Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

  • August 09 2021 12:44:08

Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

RAS AL-AYN
Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

Turkish and Russian military officials have agreed to cooperate to find a solution for water and electricity cuts in Al-Hasakah city of Syria, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Aug. 8.

The Russian military delegation visited the Allouk Water Station and the Mabrouka Power Plant with the Turkish military delegation in the area of Operation Peace Spring and made an examination.

The Allouk Water Station was providing water to Al-Hasakah city center and rural settlements, which are located in the Operation Peace Spring region. But the energy to operate the facility in the Dirbasiye district must be supplied from the Swedieh (Suwaidiyah) power plant, which is under the control of the YPG group.

However, when the YPG group deliberately cut the energy it produces from the Tishrin Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Euphrates River from the Operation Peace Spring region, the administration in the region is forced to meet the basic needs of the people with electricity from Swedieh Power Plant.

 Thus, the Swedieh Power Plant, which is supposed to run the Allouk Water Plant, is consumed to meet the needs of the people and the operation of the facility is interrupted. 

The YPG group has deprived the people of the Peace Spring Operation region for about five months of the electricity produced from the dams on the Euphrates River since April 2021.

During this period, while the settlements occupied by the group were supplied with uninterrupted electricity, the agricultural sector, which is the main source of income of the region, suffered a great loss.

Farmers could not get yield from barley, wheat, cumin and legumes because they could not irrigate their fields.

In addition, due to the exponential increase in hay prices, the breeders suffered greatly.

Turkish and Russian military delegations had been holding talks for a long time in order to eliminate the electricity-related water problem.

Most of the electricity supply to the provinces, especially in the eastern part of Syria, is obtained from the Euphrates, Tishrin and Baath dams on the Euphrates River. The electricity produced from these dams through hydroelectric power plants is under the control of the YPG.

The Russian military delegation, who noticed that the electricity coming to both regions was 20 percent of the required rate, stated that they would meet with the regime region to solve the problem, Demirören News Agency reported.

Turkey, ras al-ayn,

TURKEY Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

    Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

  2. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  3. Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

    Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

  4. Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

    Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

  5. CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

    CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
Recommended
After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar
Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia

Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia
Turkish envoy stresses respect for Ugandas internal affairs

Turkish envoy stresses respect for Uganda's internal affairs

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul
Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires

Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires
Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to be part of solution

Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to 'be part of solution'
WORLD UN sounds clarion call over humans irreversible impact on climate

UN sounds clarion call over humans 'irreversible' impact on climate

The U.N. panel on climate change sounded a dire warning on Aug. 9, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming - and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

ECONOMY Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry issued 1,036 investment certificates in June, according to a written statement released on Aug. 8.

SPORTS Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.