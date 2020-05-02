Turkey rescues asylum seekers pushed away by Greece

  • May 02 2020 10:24:35

ISTANBUL
A Turkish coast guard team has rescued a boat carrying 62 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea, which was turned away from the Greek side, officials said on May 1. 

The Greek coast guard confiscated the fuel and broke the engine before pushing it to Turkish waters, officials from Interior Ministry told Anadolu

Agency, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

At least 48 asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's northwestern Çanakkale province on April 29.

Another 14 asylum seekers, including three children, were rescued off the coast of western Izmir province of the country.

The Turkish coast guard filmed the Greek side pushing the asylum seekers away instead of rescuing them.

The asylum-seekers include 25 Afghans, 22 Congolese, 10 Somalian, 4 Syrian, and one Iranian.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

