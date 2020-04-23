Turkey refutes NYT article on Istanbul COVID-19 deaths

  • April 23 2020 12:30:44

Turkey refutes NYT article on Istanbul COVID-19 deaths

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey refutes NYT article on Istanbul COVID-19 deaths

Turkey’s health minister on April 22 refuted allegations in a recent New York Times article on the death toll in Istanbul from the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a news conference following a Coronavirus Science Board meeting, Fahrettin Koca said the newspaper’s claim that Turkey is hiding the number of deaths from the coronavirus is “fiction solely based on anti-Turkey bias."

"We have given all the information transparently to the World Health Organization, as it wants, and we continue to do so," Koca added.

The New York Times article claimed that compared to the last two years, there has been a significant increase in the number of deaths in Istanbul and that Turkey has been underreporting the city’s death toll from the coronavirus.

It alleged that according to data compiled from public records of deaths in Istanbul, there have been some 2,100 more deaths in March and April 2020 compared to data from the last two years.

Koca said people who were supposed to be buried in their respective hometowns had to be buried in Istanbul as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, the numbers at some of the city’s cemeteries are higher than usual.

He emphasized that the main focus should be the overall death toll for Turkey and not just in one city.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Restrictions may be eased in phases after Ramadan

Restrictions may be eased in phases after Ramadan
Plane draws national flag in Anatolias sky

Plane 'draws' national flag in Anatolia's sky
CHP appeals to top court for annulment of inmate release bill

CHP appeals to top court for annulment of inmate release bill
Ankara to send medical, financial aid to Palestine

Ankara to send medical, financial aid to Palestine

700,000 illegally produced face masks seized

700,000 illegally produced face masks seized
Turkish Cyprus largely slows spread of virus

Turkish Cyprus largely slows spread of virus
WORLD Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

President Donald Trump announced on April 22 that he signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish mobile hospital provider SDI Global LLC has won a 13.2 million ($14.25 million) tender for building a field hospital in Romania to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 