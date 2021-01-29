Turkey receives second shipment from second batch of Sinovac vaccines

  January 29 2021

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The second shipment of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from China arrived early on Jan. 29 in Turkey.

A Turkish Airlines plane that departed from Beijing landed at Istanbul Airport at 6.10 a.m. local time (0310GMT) carrying the 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.

A total of 10 million doses of the vaccine were imported in the second batch.

The first batch of vaccines consisted of three million doses.

Turkey has signed a deal with Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech to buy 50 million doses to vaccinate 25 million people.

Mass vaccinations in Turkey began on Jan. 14.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were among the first to be vaccinated to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

The government has also introduced nighttime and weekend curfews to stem the spread of COVID-19.

