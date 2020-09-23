Turkey ready for talks with Greece: Ruling party

  • September 23 2020 09:01:11

Turkey ready for talks with Greece: Ruling party

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey ready for talks with Greece: Ruling party

Turkey is ready for talks with Greece amid ongoing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, said Turkey’s ruling party on Sept. 22. 

“There is no problem for Turkey beginning negotiations,” said Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the AKP, after a Central Decision and Executive Board meeting at party headquarters in the capital Ankara.

“If someone brings their maximalist demands to the table and says 'give up your own rights and interests,' there will be no negotiations,” Çelik added, referring to Greek demands to date.

He stressed that Turkey favors “negotiation and diplomacy” but without conditions.

“We are a deep-rooted state that feels responsible for regional peace, and we act with this responsibility,” he added.

Çelik accused France of acting to protect “special interests” instead of contributing to regional peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean – has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region’s resources.

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘stop playing with fire’

On an Azerbaijani soldier martyred Monday in an Armenian attack, Çelik warned Yerevan, saying such offensives are "unacceptable" for Turkey.

“Armenia should know that it is playing with fire,” he added.

"Armenia, which occupied Upper Karabakh unlawfully and unjustly, is carrying out these attacks in the Tovuz region,” he said.

Çelik accused Armenia of being “the focal point of the instability and activities causing turmoil in the region.”

“Turkey, unconditionally, stands with Azerbaijan and its Azerbaijani brothers,” he said. “Our brother who was martyred in Azerbaijan is also our martyr.”

On Monday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in a cross-border attack by Armenian forces.

Junior Sgt. Elshan Mammadov Alioglu lost his life in the attack on Azerbaijan's border province of Tovuz, the Defense Ministry said.

Since 1991, the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions as well as decisions by many international organizations refer to this fact and demand the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  2. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

  3. Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

    Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  4. Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

  5. Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

    Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN
Recommended
Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğans criticism

Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism
Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone
Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN
Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay

Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay
Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks
Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues

Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

The U.S.' liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Turkey can play a key role in reaching the countries' bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.