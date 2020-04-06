Turkey quarantines pilgrims returning from Umrah

  • April 06 2020 09:22:00

KONYA- Anadolu Agency
Hundreds of Muslims returning to Turkey from the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were being housed in student dormitories on April 5 as part of quarantine measures against the novel coronavirus.

A total of 362 passengers went through health checks after arriving at Konya Airport.

They were later bused to dormitories located on the campus of Selçuk University in Konya province for a 14-day quarantine.

On Feb. 27, Saudi Arabia suspended the entry of pilgrims seeking to perform Umrah due to the disease.

Umrah is a voluntary minor pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina that Muslims can perform at any time of the year.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

