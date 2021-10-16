Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

  • October 16 2021 09:46:00

Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

Turkey has presented options to the U.K. for the sale of armed drones, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Oct. 15. 

"The U.K. is very interested in Turkish armed drones. Now, they have to decide. We presented them with the options. Right now, they're seriously considering these options," Mustafa Varank told CNN Turk in an exclusive interview.

"I believe that in the very near future, we'll see Bayraktars and Ankas (unmanned aerial vehicles) purchased from Turkey flying in European skies, as well," Varank had said earlier this year during an event jointly organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association and Istanbul Chamber of Industry on Jan. 21.

He also noted that in a previous speech, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had said Turkish UAVs were a "game changer."

Turkey's defense and aviation revenue has reached $12 billion annually, Varank said, adding that its defense exports had risen from $340 million in 2005 to $3 billion last year.

UK, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

    Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

  3. Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

  4. Merkel to visit Turkey before leaving office

    Merkel to visit Turkey before leaving office

  5. Islanders oppose settlement plan on Gökçeada’s secluded Yıldızkoy

    Islanders oppose settlement plan on Gökçeada’s secluded Yıldızkoy
Recommended
Merkel visits Turkey before leaving office

Merkel visits Turkey before leaving office
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration
Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair

Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair
Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister
WORLD Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids

Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids

Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks.
ECONOMY Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkey's houseware sector, which closed last year with total exports of $4.5 billion under pandemic conditions, is targeted to reach the $5.5 billion to $6 billion level this year, said the chairman of the largest sector association.
SPORTS Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.