Imera Monastery partially restored

  • November 18 2020 09:09:00

Imera Monastery partially restored

GÜMÜŞHANE
Imera Monastery partially restored

The partial restoration of the İmera Monastery in the Black Sea province of Gümüşhane has been completed. Located in the Olucak village, the gothic-style Christian-Orthodox monastery is among the most important religious structures of the eastern Black Sea region due to its feature whose entrance door is located in the east and for its lighting technique used in its construction.

With a cost of 200,000 Turkish Liras, the monastery’s roof, missing stones and a damaged column and door inside have been restored by the Special Provincial Administration. The full restoration of the monastery is set to be completed in a short time as part of the project.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Gümüşhane Governor Kamuran Taşbilek said that the city is located in a region rich with history, nature and culture.

He said that the İmera Monastery has an important place for many cultures in this context, and that studies are carried out to protect the monastery.

Speaking about the restoration of the monastery, Taşbilek said, “The work in the monastery has been partially completed. The Olucak village, where the monastery is located, the Krom Valley and the ancient city of Santa will be opened to service in terms of cultural tourism. We have been carrying out a master plan in the region with the support of the Eastern Black Sea Development Agency.”

Hamdi Nas, the head of the Olucak village, said the monastery is an important landmark. Stating that the structure has been surviving for more than 600 years, he said, “Many people come to see the monastery. People from Greece and Belgium who migrated from here in the past are coming to the village to see the places where their ancestors lived,” he said.

Underlining the region’s tourism potential, Nas hoped that the full restoration work will end soon.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures

    Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures

  2. Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

    Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

  3. Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

    Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

  4. Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

  5. New reforms of gov’t will accelerate Turkey’s growth, MHP leader says

    New reforms of gov’t will accelerate Turkey’s growth, MHP leader says
Recommended
Bird paradise Kuyucuk Lake hosts 110 species

Bird paradise Kuyucuk Lake hosts 110 species
Step Istanbul kicks off with 25 art galleries

Step Istanbul kicks off with 25 art galleries
Private tours organized for Stratonikeia

Private tours organized for Stratonikeia
Injured, illegal wild animals take shelter in Gaziantep Zoo

Injured, illegal wild animals take shelter in Gaziantep Zoo
Urartian lessons shed light on history in Turkey

Urartian lessons shed light on history in Turkey
Turkish sports documentary gets US film awards

Turkish sports documentary gets US film awards
WORLD Ethiopias PM vows final and crucial offensive in Tigray

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopia’s prime minister on Nov. 17 declared “the final and crucial” military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country’s rebellious Tigray region, while the United Nations warned of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” with refugees fleeing and people in Tigray starting to go hungry.
ECONOMY European bank to deploy supply-chain finance in Turkey

European bank to deploy supply-chain finance in Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Nov. 17 it is developing new financing tools to support Turkey's businesses in eliminating economic fallout from to coronavirus outbreak.
SPORTS Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish freediver Fatma Uruk set a world record on Nov. 17 after diving 72 meters in Mexico.