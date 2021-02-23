Turkey offers condolences on death of Italian diplomat

  • February 23 2021 08:56:12

Turkey offers condolences on death of Italian diplomat

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey offers condolences on death of Italian diplomat

Turkey on Feb. 22 offered condolences on the killing of an Italian diplomat in an attack on a U.N. convoy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, was among three people killed along with Italian police officer Vittorio Lacovacci, 30, and their Congolese World Food Program driver.

According to local sources, the convoy was attacked in an attempted kidnapping near Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We share the grief of friendly people and the Government of Italy,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, extending condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted that he was “deeply shocked and saddened," over the killings, and expressed "Heartfelt condolences to friendly Italy, bereaved families and the Italian nation."

italian diplomat,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Annual NATO drill gets underway in Italy

Annual NATO drill gets underway in Italy
Turkey rescues 98 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 98 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Turkey continues to increase its presence in Africa: FM

Turkey continues to increase its presence in Africa: FM
EU fails to do its share for 4 mln refugees in Turkey, Erdoğan says

EU fails to do its share for 4 mln refugees in Turkey, Erdoğan says
Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia

Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia
Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Ukraine expects more Turkish companies to participate in the country's infrastructure projects, the Ukrainian infrastructure minister said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.