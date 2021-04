Turkey offers aid to virus-hit India

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and conveyed his good wishes to India, where the COVID-19 outbreak has reached peak levels.

On April 24, Pakistan offered to help longtime rival India in its efforts to stem a catastrophic COVID-19 wave that has ravaged the world's second-most populous country.

The EU and UK also offered medical support to the country.