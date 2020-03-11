Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 11.

The terrorists were neutralized in Hakurk region in an air-backed operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also added that Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.