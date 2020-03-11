Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • March 11 2020 15:17:27

Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 11.

The terrorists were neutralized in Hakurk region in an air-backed operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also added that Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  2. Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

    Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

    Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

  5. Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

    Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report
Recommended
Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib, Syria

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib, Syria
Turkish vice president receives British ambassador

Turkish vice president receives British ambassador
Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device

Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device
Defense chief says talks with Russian delegation ‘positive’

Defense chief says talks with Russian delegation ‘positive’
Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated
WORLD Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early on March 11 promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

ECONOMY Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Turkey's economy ran a current account deficit of $1.8 billion in January, below the median of analysts' forecasts, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on March 11.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.