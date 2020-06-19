Turkey may expand scope of security engagement in Libya

ANKARA

Turkey and Libya may enhance the scope of the bilateral security cooperation by broadening the current security agreement, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on June 18.

“The scope of this cooperation may expand in the coming period. Once expanded, the scope of the agreement can also be expanded and reviewed. These can be modified according to the necessities,” the minister told private broadcaster CNNTürk.

Negotiations are ongoing to determine the legal status of Turkey’s support to Libya, such as military consultancy, he said, noting that the government would place these studies in a framework in the upcoming days.

The minister recalled that some Turkish companies have businesses in Libya and faced account receivables as the ongoing conflict in the country halted these works. Turkey and Libya now seek their return to the country, he noted.

Çavuşoğlu also noted that a delegation from Libya will pay a visit to Turkey aiming to solve the problems of Turkish companies contracted in the country, with plans to sign a memorandum of understanding on the issue.

Turkey is also interested in doing oil business for the natural resources in Libya, he said.

Recalling that there are many oil wells in Libya, the minister said, “Is it a bad thing if our companies cooperate on energy instead of European companies with a win-win understanding?”

Asked about claims that Aguila Saleh, the head of the representatives’ assembly in Tobruk of Libya, who is referred for plans of replacement to Haftar for a political solution, the minister noted Saleh does not have enough support even from his assembly.

“How many people are left standing with him from the assembly? Most of the deputies passed to Tripoli. I think there are around 20 deputies left. Most lawmakers are not with him. What does this show? While that person is here, even in the Assembly, he is not capable of maintaining that union,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head Hakan Fidan visited Tripoli on June 17, meeting representatives of the U.N.-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA).