New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production

ISTANBUL

The government has overhauled the support scheme for Türkiye’s millions of farmers with a plan covering the period of 2025-2027 to boost production and ensure food supply security.

The presidential decree on “supports for crop and other agricultural products” was published in the Official Gazette.

The new model aims to ensure the sustainability of agricultural production and food supply security, contribute to production planning and increase yield and quality, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

The support model also aims to encourage adopting environmentalist approaches in agricultural production.

The new scheme marks the “beginning of a new era” in Turkish agriculture, Yumaklı said, adding that this is the most important pillar of planned production.

“For the first time, supports to be provided for plant production were announced for a period of three years,” the minister noted.

The new model simplifies the support mechanism and all farmers included in the Farmer Registration System will be entitled to support provided by the government, according to Yumaklı.

Under the overhauled system, additional support will be provided for strategic products within the scope of production planning and for production in water-constrained basins which allows crop rotation, the minister explained.

“The amount of support will be updated every year according to changes in input costs. Our farmers will know in which basin, for which product and how much support they will receive before deciding on production,” Yumaklı said.

“Thus, we will direct our farmers to planned production and prevent some of the adverse effects caused by unplanned production,” he added.

The new support scheme is aimed to increase yield and quality to meet the country's needs with domestic production, to keep records up-to-date and to protect producers from adverse conditions such as cost increases and price instabilities, according to the minister.

Barley, safflower, sunflower oilseed, wheat, canola, beans, lentils, corn, chickpeas, cotton, potatoes, onion, soybean and fodder crops were included in the list of products within the scope of planned production.

Under the new system, farmers who produce barley, wheat, safflower, vetch, lentil, chickpea, fodder pea and sunflower oilseeds on irrigated agricultural lands located in basins where groundwater levels are insufficient will receive additional support.