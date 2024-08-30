New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production

New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production

ISTANBUL
New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production

The government has overhauled the support scheme for Türkiye’s millions of farmers with a plan covering the period of 2025-2027 to boost production and ensure food supply security.

The presidential decree on “supports for crop and other agricultural products” was published in the Official Gazette.

The new model aims to ensure the sustainability of agricultural production and food supply security, contribute to production planning and increase yield and quality, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

The support model also aims to encourage adopting environmentalist approaches in agricultural production.

The new scheme marks the “beginning of a new era” in Turkish agriculture, Yumaklı said, adding that this is the most important pillar of planned production.

“For the first time, supports to be provided for plant production were announced for a period of three years,” the minister noted.

The new model simplifies the support mechanism and all farmers included in the Farmer Registration System will be entitled to support provided by the government, according to Yumaklı.

Under the overhauled system, additional support will be provided for strategic products within the scope of production planning and for production in water-constrained basins which allows crop rotation, the minister explained.

“The amount of support will be updated every year according to changes in input costs. Our farmers will know in which basin, for which product and how much support they will receive before deciding on production,” Yumaklı said.

“Thus, we will direct our farmers to planned production and prevent some of the adverse effects caused by unplanned production,” he added.

The new support scheme is aimed to increase yield and quality to meet the country's needs with domestic production, to keep records up-to-date and to protect producers from adverse conditions such as cost increases and price instabilities, according to the minister.

Barley, safflower, sunflower oilseed, wheat, canola, beans, lentils, corn, chickpeas, cotton, potatoes, onion, soybean and fodder crops were included in the list of products within the scope of planned production.

Under the new system, farmers who produce barley, wheat, safflower, vetch, lentil, chickpea, fodder pea and sunflower oilseeds on irrigated agricultural lands located in basins where groundwater levels are insufficient will receive additional support.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Woman released after arrest over street interview

Woman released after arrest over street interview
LATEST NEWS

  1. Woman released after arrest over street interview

    Woman released after arrest over street interview

  2. Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

    Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

  3. Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

    Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

  4. Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

    Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

    Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions
Recommended
China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy
Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report
Telegram chiefs arrest raises red flags for tech bosses

Telegram chief's arrest raises 'red flags' for tech bosses
Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July
Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin
Çimsa signs deal to buy Ireland-based Mannok

Çimsa signs deal to buy Ireland-based Mannok
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose provisional tariffs on European brandy makers, the government has announced, even though it said it had found evidence of dumping.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿