Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

ISTANBUL
Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

The net profits of Turkish banks increased 18.8 percent at an annualized pace in January-July, according to banking watchdog data.

The sector saw a 348.7 billion liras ($10.6 billion) net profit as of the end of July, up from 293.4 billion liras last year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) data showed.

Total bank assets were at 28.6 trillion liras, rising more than 21 percent compared with the end of 2023, with loans hitting 14.1 trillion liras, up 21 percent during the same period.

Deposits held at lenders amounted to 16.9 trillion liras, marking a 14.1 percent increase from the end of last year.

The sector’s regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 17 percent as of the end of July.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans was only 1.68 percent.

As of the end of July, a total of 62 banks were operating in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank announced changes to the reserve requirements for lenders.

Accordingly, the monthly growth target was increased to 0.8 points for banks with real person liras deposit shares between 45 percent and 50 percent.

The monthly growth target is abolished for banks with real person lira deposit shares exceeding 60 percent, and a condition of keeping this share above 60 percent has been introduced.

The upper limit for the remuneration of required reserves, which should be maintained for lira deposits, based on the rate of transition to lira has been increased to 84 percent of the policy rate, the bank said.

The ratio for maintaining lira-required reserves in blocked accounts has been increased by 5 points.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Woman released after arrest over street interview

Woman released after arrest over street interview
LATEST NEWS

  1. Woman released after arrest over street interview

    Woman released after arrest over street interview

  2. Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

    Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

  3. Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

    Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

  4. Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

    Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

    Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions
Recommended
China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy
Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report
Telegram chiefs arrest raises red flags for tech bosses

Telegram chief's arrest raises 'red flags' for tech bosses
New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production

New agricultural support scheme aims to boost production
Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin
Çimsa signs deal to buy Ireland-based Mannok

Çimsa signs deal to buy Ireland-based Mannok
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose provisional tariffs on European brandy makers, the government has announced, even though it said it had found evidence of dumping.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿