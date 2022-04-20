Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

Turkey has lifted the visa requirement for Polish tourists and transit passengers through a decree published in the Official Gazette on April 19.

The decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stipulates visa-free entry for the Polish nationals on their touristic trips to Turkey and transit pass through the country.

The visa exemption will be valid for Polish nationals traveling to Turkey for touristic purposes with a maximum residence period of 90 days per 180 days, according to the decree.

Poland is an EU member and in the Schengen area. The Turkish citizens willing to visit Poland require to obtain a Schengen visa to enter Poland.

