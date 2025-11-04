Türkiye launches largest private sector satellite into orbit

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s largest domestically produced private sector satellite has begun its space journey, as the FGN-100-d2 by Fergani Space was launched from Cape Canaveral in the U.S. state of Florida on Sunday, according to a statement from Turkish firm Baykar.

Fergani Space is a Baykar subsidiary.

The FGN-100-d2 is Türkiye’s largest private sector satellite with a weight of 104 kilograms (229 pounds). Aboard the SpaceX Bandwagon-4 mission, the satellite separated from the craft some 74 minutes after launch and entered its target orbit.

The satellite officially began its operations when its first telemetry was transmitted shortly afterwards.

Fergani Space completed the first step of this satellite project this January with its first satellite, the 102-kg (225-lb) FGN-100-d1 launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as a part of the Transporter-12 mission.

Selcuk Bayraktar, the CEO of Fergani Space, said in the statement that the FGN-100-d2 was a test satellite for the Ulug Bey Global Positioning System (GPS) the firm will build.

“We are developing our satellites entirely with our own resources and we expect our satellite’s mission to last five to seven years,” he said, noting that the goal is to reach more than 100 satellites in half a decade independently to bring the Ulug Bey GPS services to Türkiye and allied countries.

Bayraktar said Fergani Space is also developing an orbital transfer vehicle, which will be launched together with a small test satellite.

The FGN-100-d2 by Fergani Space will operate in low Earth orbit, orbiting the planet around 15 times a day. The satellite will test its capabilities in orbit, telemetry-telecommand communications, positioning, and payload communication.

The satellite was developed entirely by the Fergani team, and it features domestic avionics equipment, homegrown software integration, a motor with green propulsion tech, structural design, and environmental testing.