Turkey lashes out at EU, Greece over mistreatment of migrants

ANKARA

Turkey on June 25 slammed both the European Union and Greece over the mistreatment of migrants in violation of the international law in reaction to their top diplomats’ accusations against the Turkish government’s policies concerning the refugees and border disputes between Ankara and Athens.



Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, issued a written statement in response to remarks made by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy chief Josep Borrell during their visit to a military post at a border crossing with Turkey on June 24.



Aksoy described the statements by Dendias as yet another effort to cover up Athens’ human rights violations and crimes against the migrants in Greece, under the EU umbrella. “It’s exemplary to note that the EU commission is taking part in this,” he stated.



Greece should recall a recent statement by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe commissioner for human rights who said in a statement, “Protecting the human rights and dignity of refugees is not an option, but a moral and legal obligation that all member states have to respect,” the spokesperson said.



“We call on the EU and Greece to pay respect to the rights of the migrants and fulfill their legal obligations instead of accusing our country,” he stressed.



Aksoy also referred to Dendias’ remarks on an ongoing dispute between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean as being totally far from reality and called on Athens to “wake up from a dream” that it can confine Turkey to its own coastline and that’s in line with the international law.



“Setting up alliances of evil against Turkey and attempts to abuse the EU will not be of help to Greece. Instead, it should respect Turkey’s legitimate rights and interests and try to resolve their problems through dialogue with us and not by issuing complaints and looking to others. This is what international law and neighborhood require,” he added.