Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan

  • January 15 2021 09:02:00

Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan

KARACHI
Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Jan. 14 inaugurated the country’s new consulate building in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Çavuşoğlu said the new building is a symbol of Turkey-Pakistan friendship, which will be further strengthened in days to come.

Appreciating the work of Turkish and Pakistani architects, contractors, and workers who took part in the construction of the new building, he said the Turkish Consulate in Karachi will continue to play its role in enhancing the commercial value of the port city.

A mixture of Turkish and Pakistani architecture, the construction of the building began in 2017.

Describing Karachi as an extremely dynamic city with a large human resource, he said: "It is not a coincidence that one of the largest consulate buildings in the world is in Karachi.”

Çavuşoğlu also said 22-storey Turkish Consulate building in New York, which is currently under construction, will become operational by the end of this year.

Pledging that they will encourage Turkish companies to invest more in Karachi, the top diplomat said Turkish companies are active in many areas including construction, information technologies, waste management, and defense industry.

“We will increase these contacts in the upcoming period. We will further strengthen our ties and cooperation with brotherly country Pakistan in every field, especially in the defense industry,” he added.

Mentioning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision for development, Çavuşoğlu said it aims to work for the development and prosperity not only of Turkey but also of its friendly countries.

Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Consul General in Karachi Tolga Uçak were also in attendance of the ceremony.

Çavuşoğlu, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, also visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the South Asian Muslim state, and laid floral wreath on his grave.

"I commemorate with respect and mercy Quaid-i-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, one of the chief architects of Turkey-Pakistan friendship," Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

Earlier, Turkey's top diplomat met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House and discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation in fields of education, health, science and technology, and trade, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish people have a special place in hearts of Pakistani people as Ankara and Islamabad have always stood together in challenging times.

The two nations, he added, will continue to cooperate on all regional and international issues.

Ismail, for his part, thanked Ankara for its longstanding support for Islamabad on Kashmir issues, as well as the ongoing cooperation for development of health, education, housing, culture, and other sectors in Pakistan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

  2. Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

    Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

  3. Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

    Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

  4. President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

    President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

  5. Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

    Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s
Recommended
Cyprus solution must be based on sovereign equality: Tatar

Cyprus solution must be based on sovereign equality: Tatar
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties
Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia

Turkey, Pakistan pledge to jointly work against Islamophobia
Turkey concerned over Israels new settlements move

Turkey concerned over Israel's new settlements move
Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations
President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
WORLD German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

Germany’s total coronavirus cases topped two million on Jan. 15, as Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for a "significant" tightening of restrictions to slow the infection rate.

ECONOMY Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see the post-pandemic period as an opportunity to encourage foreign and domestic investment through stronger public governance, said an official from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals in the Ziraat Turkish Cup after defeating Kasımpaşa 1-0 at home on Jan. 14. 