Turkey-Greece talks held in positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • January 28 2021 09:05:00

Turkey-Greece talks held in positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey-Greece talks held in positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

Talks between Turkey and Greece, which resumed Monday after five years of hiatus, were held in a very positive atmosphere, according to the Turkish foreign minister on Jan. 27.

Resuming the exploratory talks as its former name, and consultative talks as it is called now - since it has been ongoing for a long time - was important for the resolution of disputes, said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a news conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said the next talks will be held in Greece and its date will be announced later.

“Consultation on how to solve these problems will be beneficial for the two neighbors to reduce the tension at least for now and perhaps to find permanent solutions to these problems in the future,” he noted.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece, meant to find fair and equitable settlements to issues in the Aegean, began in 2002.

After the 60th round of talks in March 2016, Athens suspended the meetings.

Bilateral talks continued in the form of political consultations, but did not return to the exploratory framework.​​​​​​   

Turkey-Ireland relations

On relations with Ireland, Çavuşoğlu said they agreed on regular contacts at all levels and he will visit Ireland “as soon as possible.”

Stating that the last presidential-level visit from Ireland to Turkey was in 2010, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also likely to pay a visit to Ireland.

Çavuşoğlu highlighted deep-rooted relations between the two countries and said they aim to reach $3 billion bilateral trade volume, which stood at $1.5 billion last year.

He also appreciated Ireland’s support for Turkey’s accession process to the EU since the beginning.

After a year of ups and downs, Turkish leaders said they are hopeful for progress in relations with the EU this year and expect the bloc to take steps towards this end.

Turkey has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2005, but progress towards its accession has been stalled for years.

The top Turkish diplomat congratulated Ireland for becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and praised its efforts for delivering humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees.  

Ireland supports EU-Turkey relations

For his part, Coveney said Ireland and the EU will continue to support Turkey in its efforts to host millions of Syrian refugees who have been fleeing the civil war in their country since 2011.

“Ireland is determined to support all efforts led by the UN to bring this terrible conflict to a peaceful and sustainable end,” he said.

On EU-Turkey relations, Coveney said: “It's clear that last year was a particularly difficult year for the EU-Turkey relationship as a result of a series of factors.

“Our aim is to ensure that the relationship improves significantly in 2021.”

He also called the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece as “a positive step”.

Coveney said efforts to improve the relations between Ankara and the bloc have to be maintained and added: “This relationship is simply too important to be allowed to drift into a negative space. A constructive and cooperative partnership is essential.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  3. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

  5. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed
Recommended
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head
Body of sailor killed in pirate attack arrives in Azerbaijan

Body of sailor killed in pirate attack arrives in Azerbaijan
A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed
EU, US welcome resumption of talks between Turkey, Greece

EU, US welcome resumption of talks between Turkey, Greece
Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy

Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy
WORLD Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

An Australian regulator is considering letting internet users choose what personal data companies like Google share with advertisers, as part of the country's attempts to shatter the dominance of tech titans.
ECONOMY Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkish delivery app is now in London

Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey, has started operating in London, its co-founder announced on Jan. 27. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.