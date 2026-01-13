Turkish top diplomat attends virtual Gaza meet

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a virtual meeting on Jan. 12 for the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza peace deal, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to sources, Fidan joined his colleagues from the United States, Egypt and Qatar at the virtual meeting took place as a follow-up to Miami talks in late December.

The meeting comes amid expectations that the Peace Board and the Execution Committee to run Gaza will soon be declared in a development signifying the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza peace deal brokered by Türkiye, the U.S., Egypt and Qatar in mid-October.

The first phase of the agreement brought about a cessation of the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas although the former has violated it a number of times killing hundreds of Palestinians in the enclave.

In a recent interview, Fidan said efforts for the implementation of the second phase have intensified and that announcement of the Peace Board would be made this week.

Another important aspect of the second phase of the agreement is the establishment of an international peace force to monitor the ceasefire and disarmament of Hamas.

Fidan said Türkiye is ready to pledge its contribution to any initiative aiming to stabilize the situation in Gaza and prosper Palestinians.

