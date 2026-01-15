İmamoğlu’s challenge against diploma annulment heard in court

İmamoğlu’s challenge against diploma annulment heard in court

ISTANBUL
A court on Jan. 15 reviewed the appeal concerning the annulment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma, with the decision expected within 15 days.

Istanbul University revoked İmamoğlu’s degree in March 2025, citing irregularities during his transfer from his first university in Turkish Cyprus.

Since Turkish presidential candidates are required to hold a university degree, critics described the move as politically motivated, aimed at the mayor the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) announced as its presidential candidate.

İmamoğlu, who has been imprisoned since March on corruption charges in another probe, is also facing a separate legal process over alleged forgery related to his diploma documents.

The Jan. 15 hearing was convened after İmamoğlu appealed Istanbul University’s decision.

During the session, statements were taken from İmamoğlu, his legal team and Istanbul University’s lawyers. CHP Chair Özgür Özel attended the hearing as an observer.

Speaking at the hearing, İmamoğlu described the case as “of vital importance,” emphasizing that the appeal goes beyond just his own situation.

He stressed that he was not appearing to defend the diploma itself, saying, “I came to show how the effort of a young person, built on faith in their state, can be dismantled retroactively.”

He also suggested that the revocation of a degree issued 35 years ago was politically motivated in light of his presidential candidacy.

The presiding judge stated that a ruling on the case would be announced within 15 days.

İmamoğlu, who transferred from a university in Turkish Cyprus in 1990 before graduating from Istanbul University, now faces accusations due to the Higher Education Council (YÖK) report’s assertion that the Turkish Cypriot institution in question was not officially recognized by the body at the time.

Consequently, the report deems his transfer and, therefore, subsequent degree invalid.

