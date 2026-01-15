Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

BERLIN
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin on Jan. 14 amid a new era in ties between the two NATO allies.

 

The high-level meeting follows Germany’s recent decision to greenlight Türkiye's request to purchase Eurofighter aircraft. The advanced jet is produced by a consortium involving Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

 

Güler was received in the German capital by a delegation including Turkish Ambassador Gökhan Turan, Consul General İlker Okan Şanlı and several German officials.

 

In October, Türkiye signed a contract with the United Kingdom for the supply of 20 Eurofighter jets. Under that agreement, BAE Systems will serve as the primary contractor, manufacturing fuselage components and conducting final assembly and weapons integration at its Lancashire facilities.

 

Following his talks in Berlin, Güler hosted BAE Systems head Charles Woodburn and British Ambassador Jill Morris in Ankara on Jan. 15.

 

Güler previously said that Türkiye intends to bolster its fleet by acquiring an additional 12 Eurofighters each from Qatar and Oman.

 

Türkiye's Defense Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu is scheduled to travel to Qatar on Jan. 18-19 for trilateral talks with British and Qatari officials on the issue.

