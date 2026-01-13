Aleppo unrest was SDF's bid to wreck Türkiye peace process: AKP spokesperson

ANKARA

Recent deadly clashes in Syria's Aleppo were an attempt by PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to sabotage Türkiye's efforts to end a decades-long conflict with the terrorist PKK group, Ankara's ruling party said Monday.

"The YPG/SDF terrorist organisation's attacks and the operation in Aleppo... is an attempt to sabotage the goal of a terror-free Türkiye," said Ömer Çelik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling AKP, referring to the SDF.

Over the past year, Türkiye has been engaged in efforts to draw a line under its four-decade conflict with PKK, which it refers to as the "terror-free Türkiye" process.

Last year, the PKK announced an end to its armed struggle and began destroying its weapons, but Türkiye has insisted that the move include armed Kurdish groups in Syria, which is seen as as PKK offshoots.

Türkiye has long been hostile to the SDF that controls swathes of northeastern Syria, seeing it as a major threat along its southern border and repeatedly calling for its integration into the Syrian military and security apparatus.

That was supposed to have happened by the end of 2025 under a deal reached in March, but implementation has stalled over sharp differences between the sides, notably Kurdish demands for decentralised rule.

The tensions descended into violence last week, which only ended on Sunday as Syrian government forces took full control of Aleppo.

The standoff between Damascus and the SDF has had a chilling effect on Türkiye's domestic peace moves, which have largely stalled.